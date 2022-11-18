The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Immunity from justice

By
Editorial cartoonist
November 18, 2022 at 1:46 p.m. EST
(Ann Telnaes/The Washington Post)

In a court statement, the Biden administration says that because Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is Saudi Arabia’s “sitting head of government,” he is immune from a civil lawsuit concerning the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.

