People have been doing some impressive quitting these days, from the quiet kind to the Twitter kind. But I think my favorite recent resignation is that of anthropologist and political organizer Irina Karamanos, who’s now in the process of quitting a job she never really wanted: first lady of Chile.

Karamanos is the partner of Chile’s president, Gabriel Boric. She reluctantly assumed the first lady role when he took office earlier this year — “it seems contradictory to take it on as a feminist,” she said — and promised to reform the position.

But there’s no way to reform the role of first lady. It’s either sexist or antidemocratic or both.

Its responsibilities are somewhat hazy, defined not by statute but by a tradition that dates from Dolley Madison, who, though she was the fourth president’s wife, was the first to do first-lady types of things. Those are essentially a dolled-up package of what sociologists now call “invisible labor” — the work it takes to keep a household going, usually unrecognized and always uncompensated. Typically, this labor is performed by women. So far, in the United States, the role of first lady is, too.

Coincidence? I think not.

A first lady’s duties are often described as “ceremonial,” but don’t let that fool you. Anyone who has been responsible for Thanksgiving, say, or a child’s birthday party or preparing for school picture day understands that “ceremonial” still means you’re up until 2 a.m. cooking, cleaning, wrapping and ironing, with a to-do list buzzing through your head. It isn’t as fun as it sounds. The Post described the first lady role as “a demanding, full-time job for no pay.” Maybe you’ve had one of those.

Official first ladies at least get a nice ceremonial title to go with their ceremonial duties. And they get a staff. In the United States, for example, the first lady gets a chief floral designer and a White House social secretary. (You know what else is invisible labor? Delegating.)

Karamanos decided ultimately to reject those burdens, on her behalf and on behalf of future spouses of the president. She announced in October that “the institutional role of the first lady as we know it now will end.”

The responsibilities she’s giving up include overseeing a children’s orchestra, a day-care network and a science museum. U.S. first ladies, in addition to hosting state events, redecorating the Oval Office and having hair, also choose a “cause,” often with peppy mottos: “Kids Can Cook” or “Let’s Go Gardening!”

Nancy Reagan’s anti-drug initiative was called “Just Say No.” Michelle Obama’s healthier-kids project was “Let’s Move!” Melania Trump’s slogan was “Be Best.” And Hillary Clinton’s was — let me check — oh, yes: Let’s put a plan in place to provide universal health-care coverage, with mandates for large employers and subsidies for poor people.

In other words, not a slogan at all but an essential policy initiative: the Clinton health-care plan. It didn’t go over so well. Even I, a Democrat who believed the United States desperately needed health-care reform, and a feminist who was happy to have a smart woman figure out how to do that, thought it was odd that Clinton was named chair of the Cabinet-level Task Force on National Health Care Reform simply because she was married to the president.

I don’t blame Clinton for wanting to expand a limited and limiting role, and I’m certain she was more than capable. But the problem with giving the first lady work that’s less ceremonial and more consequential is that it seems a bit … undemocratic. The burden of choosing the crystal stemware may unfairly fall to the first lady, but it doesn’t affect the country. On the other hand, the architect of national health-care reform should be someone who was elected — or at least searched for, vetted and appointed.

When Karamanos moved to detach the science museum from the office of the first lady, she said that role should be filled by someone the minister of culture chooses. “The partner of the president is chosen to be a partner,” she told the museum board, “not to be a president of foundations.”

By quitting her first lady duties, Karamanos is asserting her right to play the lead role in her life rather than a supporting role in her partner’s. But by quitting on behalf of all future Chilean presidential spouses — by officially detaching the role from its traditional responsibilities — she’s doing something far more consequential. She is championing the right to be paid for one’s work.

