Regarding the Nov. 16 front-page article “Trump ignores party’s pleas, launches his bid”: With the midterms behind us, the Republican Party should take a good, long look into its future. Quickly. As a longtime Republican, this octogenarian (83) cringes at the thought of how far the once-proud GOP has fallen — largely because we’ve followed a deeply flawed person and clearly failed leader.

Consider: Three failed gambling casinos in New Jersey, a failed airline, a failed university, a failed meat company, a failed attempt at a second presidential term, loss of both houses of Congress and the White House. And we still don’t know for certain the extent of his damage to the Republicans in the recent midterms.

Until the stench of the current leadership of the Republican Party and the sycophantic coterie of enablers around it are expunged, I’m afraid the party will continue to exert only second-tier influence and continue to be a national and international embarrassment. I believe we can do much better.

Grant Heggie, Nellysford, Va.

The once-responsible GOP must put former president Donald Trump behind it and move ahead in accordance with the party’s principles. Surely, there are competent, honorable Republicans qualified to serve their party and our nation.

W.N. Butler, Frederick

