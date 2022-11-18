I hadn’t always read Michael Gerson’s columns until I read his column on his depression, from which I also suffer [“I was hospitalized for depression. Faith helped me remember how to live.”]. From then on, I was a regular reader, even though our politics were very different. Everyone should watch or read his full sermon given at Washington National Cathedral more than three years ago.
I will miss his humanity. I’m glad I finally discovered him. I also recommend his op-ed about owning a dog [“Why I will never live without a dog again,” op-ed, July 5]. It was charming.
Paula Matuskey, Elk Grove, Calif.