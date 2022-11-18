The greatest threat to American democracy is Merrick Garland, who appears to be more interested in burnishing his reputation as an “apolitical” attorney general than he is in protecting the Constitution.

In her Nov. 15 column about whether a special counsel should be appointed because former president Donald Trump is running again, “Should Garland appoint a Trump special counsel? The best cases — and an answer.,” Ruth Marcus expressed the obvious in arguing against such an appointment: “Naming a special counsel because Trump has declared his candidacy risks once again allowing him to game a system that seems always to tilt in his favor … he would be allowed to throw a curveball into the proceedings and, inevitably, add delay and complication.”