The greatest threat to American democracy is Merrick Garland, who appears to be more interested in burnishing his reputation as an “apolitical” attorney general than he is in protecting the Constitution.
By his troubling foot-dragging, Mr. Garland has only enabled this Trump strategy, thereby increasing the risk of a future Trump presidency. Because it has never happened before, some have questioned whether a former president should be indicted. That is a ridiculous query, because no ex-president has ever tried to shred our Constitution by attempting every illegal and deceitful means possible to stay in office — including blatantly encouraging a violent attack when all else failed. J. Michael Luttig, a retired, respected, conservative federal judge, stated unequivocally that Mr. Trump is “a clear and present danger to American democracy.”
Mr. Garland should honor his oath of office and prosecute Mr. Trump — or resign.
Joe Mistrett, Chevy Chase