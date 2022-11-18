The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Mr. Garland should prosecute Mr. Trump or resign

November 18, 2022 at 1:56 p.m. EST
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at an Oct. 24 news conference. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The greatest threat to American democracy is Merrick Garland, who appears to be more interested in burnishing his reputation as an “apolitical” attorney general than he is in protecting the Constitution.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

In her Nov. 15 column about whether a special counsel should be appointed because former president Donald Trump is running again, “Should Garland appoint a Trump special counsel? The best cases — and an answer.,” Ruth Marcus expressed the obvious in arguing against such an appointment: “Naming a special counsel because Trump has declared his candidacy risks once again allowing him to game a system that seems always to tilt in his favor … he would be allowed to throw a curveball into the proceedings and, inevitably, add delay and complication.”

By his troubling foot-dragging, Mr. Garland has only enabled this Trump strategy, thereby increasing the risk of a future Trump presidency. Because it has never happened before, some have questioned whether a former president should be indicted. That is a ridiculous query, because no ex-president has ever tried to shred our Constitution by attempting every illegal and deceitful means possible to stay in office — including blatantly encouraging a violent attack when all else failed. J. Michael Luttig, a retired, respected, conservative federal judge, stated unequivocally that Mr. Trump is “a clear and present danger to American democracy.”

Mr. Garland should honor his oath of office and prosecute Mr. Trump — or resign.

Joe Mistrett, Chevy Chase

Loading...