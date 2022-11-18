Gift Article Share

Hello, everyone! I’ve taken a short break this week — but I will be back with a post-Thanksgiving/Black Friday edition of my newsletter next week. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight But I’ve been thinking of launches and powerful men. Donald Trump has officially launched his campaign for president. The man has been impeached not once, but twice. He fomented an insurrection and attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election. And yet the 76-year-old has officially filed to again occupy the highest office in the land.

Elon Musk, who took over the Twitter ship, has plans to launch “Twitter 2.0,” yet he has laid off roughly half the site’s staff. Musk continues to publicly demonstrate his lack of knowledge about how Twitter’s systems actually work. It’s like a mad captain who continues tossing his flight crew and pilots off his plane midair while also tearing at the flight-control circuitry with his bare hands.

Elon Musk has been directing subordinates to comb through Twitter's Slack and make lists of people making fun of him or his plans for firing. They've also been monitoring employee's tweets. Latest w/ @kateconger and @MikeIsaac)https://t.co/lMJKBrwbK4 — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) November 15, 2022

I wish there were a way to stop these two absurdly rich chaos agents from launching their campaigns to wreck our politics and poison our discourse. The impulse of powerful White American males to Disrupt! Innovate! Transform! Take back! is really something. In reality, a healthy social ecosystem needs people who can preserve, protect, safeguard and reinforce.

We need more of those kinds of leaders.

There’s still time. Maybe our politics and our public platforms will survive. And even if they don’t, I know we will find a way to adapt.

In the meantime, one launch that should bring some hope for humanity: NASA’s Artemis I moon mission finally got off the ground this week. The unmanned Orion spacecraft is headed to the moon, paving the way for humans to eventually step foot on its surface for the first time since 1972. The images are extraordinary.

The Space Launch System has roared to life, launching the @NASA_Orion spacecraft on its journey for #Artemis I! Look out Moon, we are on the way! pic.twitter.com/0LFWexJhcC — NASA_SLS (@NASA_SLS) November 16, 2022

According to NASA, the Artemis program aims to put the first woman and first person of color on the moon. Humans can do cool things when we actually work together, not against one another.

See you next week!

