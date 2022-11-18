As a lifelong soccer fan, I’m boycotting the World Cup in Qatar. The human cost has been far too great.
Where do the legends of football come from? They rise from the underclass. Pelé, Ferenc Puskas, Diego Maradona, Roger Milla, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, Zinho and Zinedine Zidane all grew up in poverty. They are the champions of the barrios, the favelas, the slums. The bitter irony is that the people who have built the stadiums for this World Cup — the underclass — have been the victims of such cruel exploitation.
FIFA and Qatar have forever uglified the beautiful game. The broadcasters and advertisers want fans to look the other way. This condones modern slavery and the dehumanization of the most vulnerable.
Red card.
Rob Summers, Washington