The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Qatar has ruined ‘the beautiful game’

November 18, 2022 at 2:29 p.m. EST
Workers walk past a FIFA World Cup sign in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 16. (David Gannon/AFP/Getty Images)

As a lifelong soccer fan, I’m boycotting the World Cup in Qatar. The human cost has been far too great.

In the “kafala system,” workers pay to be “hired.” Their passports are confiscated. Their paychecks are withheld arbitrarily. Their movements are restricted. They are forced to work in unsafe conditions in stifling heat. Is this not akin to slavery? All in a country that, through oil revenue, has the means to provide the safest work environment for all.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Where do the legends of football come from? They rise from the underclass. Pelé, Ferenc Puskas, Diego Maradona, Roger Milla, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Luís Nazário de Lima, Zinho and Zinedine Zidane all grew up in poverty. They are the champions of the barrios, the favelas, the slums. The bitter irony is that the people who have built the stadiums for this World Cup — the underclass — have been the victims of such cruel exploitation.

FIFA and Qatar have forever uglified the beautiful game. The broadcasters and advertisers want fans to look the other way. This condones modern slavery and the dehumanization of the most vulnerable.

Red card.

Rob Summers, Washington

Loading...