Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The photograph by Heidi Levine that accompanied the Nov. 11 news article “U.S.-provided howitzers speed Kyiv’s push in the south” that depicted a Ukrainian unit firing a howitzer should be a Pulitzer nominee. So interesting, and the smoke and action complete the perfect picture.

Priscilla Arenas, Kensington

This report card gets an F

Sarah Kaplan’s Nov. 8 news analysis, “Grading the world on a climate change report card,” commended Australia for topping the list of large emitters for its resolve to proceed with significant carbon-emission reductions.

Advertisement

Australia could hardly find a more effective public relations firm.

That positive observation ignored that Australia just happens to be the world’s second-leading coal exporter, leaving to importers in Asia and elsewhere the task — perhaps even the discretion — of how to mitigate the resultant emissions.

Surely, a major reportorial lapse.

Joel Darmstadter, Chevy Chase

The writer is senior fellow emeritus at Resources for the Future.

Look alive, obits desk

Advertisement

Tom Pack, Washington

Report on pols, not polls

The Post reports too much on polls and what these unofficial records are saying [“House vote nearly split,” front page, Nov. 6]. It’s like calling the vote before it happens. Why not just report on the issues defining the race? If The Post instead reported how we would get governed and under what policies based on the issues being debated, we might actually end up with an informed electorate.

Tom Deyo, Bethesda

I find presidential approval/disapproval ratings to be unhelpful and even misleading. For example, the Nov. 10 news article “A ‘strong’ performance by Democrats gives the president a critical boost” reported, “But with the strongest showing of any incumbent president in a midterm since 2002, Biden quieted public expressions of concerns by Democrats worried that his age and low approval ratings would be a drag on the party.”

Advertisement

A disapproval could be rooted in one of two perspectives. One is “I dislike what this president is doing, so I disapprove of his performance in office.” The other is “I like what this president is doing, but I think he could do much more than he has; I’m disappointed, and so I disapprove of his performance in office.” So, if you accept this premise, then a raw Biden disapproval rating of, say, 53.5 percent can’t be taken to imply that all of those registering disapproval would prefer conservative, Republican positions instead. It would be so much more informative and accurate if those taking the polls behind these ratings could tease out this nuance.

David Friedman, Potomac

Dancing around the declassification two-step

The Nov. 5 news article “Trump loyalist questioned at federal grand jury” reported on former Trump adviser Kash Patel and his claims that President Donald Trump had declassified a large number of government documents. The article neglected to note that whether Patel’s comments are true has little or no bearing on the outcome of the investigation into the Mar-a-Lago documents.

In the first place, declassification is a two-step process. An authorized official must determine that the information no longer requires protection. Then that determination must be communicated so that the protections are removed. Nobody has ever claimed that the second step happened in this case. Second, some of the documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago had “Formerly Restricted Data” classifications on them. These documents can be declassified only by the Departments of Energy and Defense.

Advertisement

More important, whether the documents were classified or declassified by Trump has no impact on his liability. Of the three criminal statutes cited as potential charges by the Justice Department, none require the documents to be classified. The salient fact is that the documents belong to the government and not to Trump.

These points should be made clear in the multitude of articles that The Post prints on this subject.

Robert Wallach, Bethesda

Right words, wrong place

I wish Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s Nov. 10 Thursday Opinion essay, “The wrong way to talk with Africa about climate change,” and Colbert I. King’s Nov. 10 Thursday Opinion column, “D.C. voters altered the city’s political landscape,” had been on the front page of The Post. The messages contained in these two very well-written pieces should have had the attention of every reader of The Post.

Advertisement

Geraldine Phillips, Fort Washington

One precocious 3-year-old

Evidently, according to the Nov. 9 front-page article “State elects its first Black governor,” the father of Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) died at age 3. As stated in the article, “[Wes Moore’s] nearly two-year campaign centered on his personal story of facing adversity, detailed in his best-selling book ‘The Other Wes Moore,’ a narrative that begins when his father died in front of him at age 3 of a misdiagnosed illness.”

Really? Age 3 seems to be pretty young to be a parent.

Dale Barnhard, Silver Spring

Note to Post editors: It is no longer surprising or historic when a capable Black person gets elected to high office [“State elects its first Black governor,” front page, Nov. 9]. Virginia led the way.

Clancy McQuigg, Woodbridge

The Post’s big-picture problem

Does The Post have a set number of pages it has to fill and too little content with which to fill them? That would explain the recent explosion of huge pictures filling up entire pages. In many cases, the pictures aren’t very good.

Advertisement

Multiple examples appeared in the Nov. 6 edition. Page A25 was taken up by a large caricature of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. The front page of the Book World section was taken up almost entirely by a photograph of an author described as being “largely unknown to mainstream readers.” What did such a huge picture add to a description of the writer’s work? That article continued on Page B8 with another relatively large picture of the author. The front page of the Travel section was covered with a photograph with the headline “The pastries of Portugal” but showed just one pastry on a plate with a fork, a cup and saucer, a carafe and parts of seats in front of the table. This collection, which occupied 80 percent of the page, added nothing to the article, which, on Page F3, had more reasonably sized pictures of five pastries.

The saying is “a picture is worth a thousand words,” and it seems The Post is lately having a hard time finding more words, but please don’t pad the paper with gratuitous big pictures. Just give us fewer pages to put in the recycling bin.

Kira Lueders, Kensington

A comedy of errors in the comics

I decided to get hard data on The Post’s comics. Here’s what I found in October:

Advertisement

Both “Wumo” and “Sally Forth” lacked brevity — 77 percent of their punchlines had at least 15 words, which is hard to laugh at. Fifty-eight percent of the jokes in “Pearls Before Swine” were near-verbatim repeats from previous years. “Garfield” was also stale, with 45 percent of its strips about eating and 54 percent having no background but a wall. Others were simply offensive: Sixty-five percent of the jokes in “Beetle Bailey” had men acting gluttonous, lazy, stupid or violent. It was the same for 51 percent of the “Wumo” strips. No women characters shared those traits.

The authorship demographics were also problematic. According to my count, 29 percent of weeklies are by “legacy artists” or are reruns. Only 12 percent were created after 2005. A paltry 13 percent are by cartoonists younger than 50, and only 17 percent are by non-Whites. Seven percent are by women. And just one strip — “Mark Trail” — is by a non-White woman.

We need talented and diverse cartoonists taking us to new places. With that, comics can make us bolder, smarter and happier.

Advertisement

Cormac Kaplan, Vienna

Age has nothing to do with it

The Nov. 10 Metro article “Gingrich ordered to testify in Ga. election probe” noted that former House speaker Newt “Gingrich, 79, declined to comment on the ruling.” The age of a person shouldn’t be mentioned in an article unless it’s relevant. In this case, citing Gingrich’s age could be read to mean he’s somehow declining. He might be declining or he might not be, but that’s not what the article was about.

Terence Kuch, Springfield

Candidates for facelifts, not teardowns

Thanks for publishing on the Nov. 7 front page Philip Kennicott’s cogent reiteration that the National Mall cannot and should no longer accommodate a new museum, “Stop building museums on the National Mall. Extend it” [Critic’s Notebook]. Indeed, as the article pointed out, there are nearby parallel locations at Independence Avenue structures begging for an overhaul or at least a facelift.

In one compelling paragraph, Kennicott suggested removing the Forrestal Building, which houses the Department of Energy. “Its mid-century brutalism has a certain dour charm,” he wrote. “However,” he continued, it “not only blocks views of the Smithsonian Castle to the north, but also deters pedestrian traffic along what could be an open, inviting corridor linking the Mall to the newly developed, bustling Wharf and Waterfront.” Brutalism oblige is indeed a dour charm that has been replicated ad nauseam throughout the land. It would not be missed by many. Still, the bones of such structures tend to be robust. Perhaps what is needed is just a new, more elegant facade and some creative demolition, leading to greater harmony with more elegant nearby edifices while achieving the aforementioned corridor.

Michael G. Kent, Washington

Last but not least

I commend the staff at The Washington Post Magazine on enlisting Damon Young for the magazine’s end page. After the comics, Young’s work is my weekend go-to. His commentary is spot-on: lyrical and cutting, self-deprecating with a positive purpose and without irony, always contemporary and insightful.

I’m a White 60-plus cis male in the middle-class civil service, and he speaks to me and for me. His recent observation that “Kanye West is boring, too” [Nov. 6] worked at every level. Please keep him interested in writing for The Post. Now if only you could find replacements for “Nancy” and “Popeye.”

Christopher McNeil, Alexandria

Prost, Post

I was excited to read the Nov. 2 Food article “Fruited sour beers offer a world of quirky, creative flavors.” Articles about beer are few and far between since The Post stopped the regular feature on beer, its history, its revival, and all things malt, hops, yeast and water. Though I am not a fan of fruited sours and am more aligned with the “Dad-beer styles or IPAs” referenced in the article, it was great reading about beer.

A plus is that a local Herndon-rooted brewery, Aslin, was featured in the discussion of the expanding world of beers. I do enjoy the wine section each week, but I read that more to pull out gems for my wife. I am hopeful The Post will provide more frequent articles on America’s No. 1 choice of adult beverage. Prost!

Larry Butler, Herndon

My son Dan Cox is no Christian nationalist

The Nov. 4 front-page article “A candidate shaped by Christian home schooling,” about my son Dan Cox, the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, was mostly accurate and objective in describing the home-school background of Cox and his participation in Walkersville Christian Family Schools as a student, staff member and father.

However, in quoting a textbook, “God and Government” by Gary DeMar, used in our government course, the article asserted that we teach that “the United States is a Christian nation and that ‘civil government must be called upon to acknowledge the Lord of Scripture and be reconstructed according to His demands.’ ” Christian nationalism has never been the position of our ministries or me. We advocate participating in the open forum of public policy. Participation in public policy is not Christian nationalism.

Walkersville Christian Family Schools has long participated in Maryland’s public forum, engaging in the process of developing family and education laws and regulations. The U.S. system of government is informed by citizen advocacy at the legislative, regulatory and appellate levels. Our advocacy has been exclusively focused on influencing the laws and regulations that directly affect our church and school and the families and students who attend our church and school — as protected by the Constitution. Advocating parental rights for Christian families is not Christian nationalism.

The United States is not a Christian nation per se; however, our form of government has been significantly influenced by men and women of vigorous Christian convictions and practices. Religious freedom was a founding principle of our forebears. We believe that scripture encourages Christians to participate in government.

Members of our ministry are stalwart advocates of liberty and justice for all. Wellspring Christian Family Schools believes it takes the full advocacy of all citizens to preserve the vital continuation of our constitutional republic.

Gary L. Cox, Sabillasville, Md.

GiftOutline Gift Article