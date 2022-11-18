Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Nov. 12 news article “Russia’s loss of Kherson city is latest in string of blows to Putin’s war goals”: With the Russian army’s withdrawal from Ukraine’s Kherson, there is a rush to declare the Russian war in Ukraine a failure. Though Ukraine’s retaking of Kherson is not good news for Moscow, it seems evident that the new Russian commander of the Ukraine theater, Air Force Gen. Sergei Surovikin, has decided not to fight an urban battle in the streets of Kherson.

There is much talk of the symbolic importance of Kherson, which echoes the arguments Adolf Hitler made in demanding that the German army not withdraw from Stalingrad in World War II when a tactical retreat would have been the wise military move. Gen. Surovikin, it seems, has decided that Kherson will not be his Stalingrad.

After taking command in early October, Gen. Surovikin has changed the Kremlin’s war strategy. He has ordered his ground forces to withdraw to defensible positions in Donbas and in Ukraine’s south and has the Russian Air Force hammering Ukraine’s infrastructure, intending to destroy Ukraine’s economy from the air. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government has been quite open that it views this new strategy with grave concern.

It’s premature to declare the Russian war effort a failure.

Brian J. Morra, Sarasota, Fla.

The writer is a former intelligence officer and a member of the Board of Regents at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies.

