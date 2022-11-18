Fewer issues could be more relevant to me than those discussed in the Nov. 14 Capital Business article “ Boomers can’t stop staring at their phones .” Though I have yet to have grandchildren harass me about texting, I am fully aware that there have been way too many minutes and hours I will never get back because of my smartphone.

As a baby boomer who is aging more quickly than I realize, I admit that my phone offers an easier alternative to the voids in my life than getting out and doing life. Though a phone can provide a needed way to stay in touch with friends and family, constantly checking and sending texts, emails and Facebook posts, or incessant gaming, can also provide an easier diversion than having coffee with a sibling or signing up for a volunteer shift at a food bank. And though a phone poses a similar distraction across all age groups, I find it more concerning at times for boomers because we have relatively fewer years remaining in our lives to be actively engaged with others. Perhaps our progeny will gain insights that can better reshape their screen behavior, but can we learn in time?