I think “Synagogue Motors” has a nice ring to it. I would be happy to drive around in a “Synagogue S-150” pickup truck.

Rebecca Sonkin’s Nov. 15 op-ed, “ Ye’s antisemitism is bad for business. But Henry Ford’s? ,” reminded readers of Henry Ford’s virulent antisemitism. Just as we have been renaming facilities that had the names of Confederate or racist officials, perhaps we should also rename the Ford Motor Co.

Henry Ford did not voluntarily “apologize” for his antisemitic Dearborn Independent rants. He was forced to apologize and stop publication by libel suits coordinated by New York lawyer Samuel Untermyer, later believed to be the first to call for a global boycott of Nazi Germany and president of the Non-Sectarian Anti-Nazi League to Champion Human Rights. The Untermyer Gardens Conservancy in Yonkers, N.Y., partly preserves his multifaceted legacy.