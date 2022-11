As a former University of California at Berkeley teaching and research assistant in the early 1980s, I am sympathetic to the current plight of TAs and RAs working within the University of California system. However, two important issues were not raised in the article. First, TAs and RAs typically receive substantial if not total tuition relief. Second, the advanced degrees conferred upon them by the prestigious UC system will pay substantial dividends in terms of their professional career opportunities and salaries.