The Nov. 16 editorial “ ‘Run hide fight’ ” reminded readers again that mass shooters often have histories that seem to offer strong warnings about their potential for violent behavior. Rants on social media that pour out racism, conspiracies and threats of violence are common. How is it possible to read these posts and not take steps to forestall an imminent threat?

The reason is that on the very same social media sites are tens or hundreds of equally alarming posts from individuals who will never take the step to action. If a coronavirus test flagged 10 people who are not sick for every real case, generating too many false positives, it would be useless in practice. Similarly, predicting violent behavior from violent speech is a blunt instrument with too many false positives. We need better tools.