The Nov. 14 editorial “Sins of the fathers” raised serious concerns about the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse crisis and the difficulty in reforming church practices to address this scourge quickly and justly. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Without tangible reforms, many Catholics, like me, will seek other faith communities. The church faces a crisis in the lack of confidence in leadership, particularly bishops who lead local dioceses. Bishops work with little or no real oversight.

Pope Francis could implement limits on bishops’ tenure, perhaps 10 years. Regular leadership change would provide a natural independent review of diocesan operations and the management of priests and other personnel. Additionally, no bishop should lead a diocese where he served as a priest to ensure that the bishop has true independence and will not be influenced by past friendships.

It is time for the church to rid itself of the practices and rituals that alienate bishops from the people. Pope Francis would be wise to revise the medieval trappings and practices of the bishops. Sadly, many aspects of the office of bishop are far removed from the simple example of Jesus. Living simply and humbly will lead to greater credibility and respect for the authority of the bishop.

No set of reforms will completely rid the church of the criminal sexual behavior of some priests. However, fundamental changes in church leadership must be the focus of Pope Francis if he is to restore the Roman Catholic Church as the premier teacher of Gospel truths.

Thomas H. Powell, Gettysburg, Pa.

