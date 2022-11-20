Just the day before, as a director of the local Interfaith Power & Light, I was sitting in the chambers of the Montgomery County Council as Baltimore Gas and Electric’s director for governmental affairs argued that the council should postpone passage of even a modest measure to require new buildings to be built without gas lines. “None of us knows” what a few all-electric buildings a year in the county would do to our infrastructure, he argued, and “we think that’s really risky.”

This is the third gas-related explosion in Montgomery County in just the past few years. We now know that gas-burning stoves pollute: with nitrogen oxide when they’re on and with benzene when they’re off. The gas in buildings such as Potomac Gardens is brought by miles of leaking pipes that course all the way back to drill sites where massive methane plumes can be mapped from space. And: As I write this, my devastated neighbors have lost their homes.