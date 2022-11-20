When I heard that an apartment explosion in Gaithersburg had destroyed homes in two buildings and injured a dozen people on Wednesday morning, my heart sank [“12 hurt after blast, fire,” Metro, Nov. 17].
This is the third gas-related explosion in Montgomery County in just the past few years. We now know that gas-burning stoves pollute: with nitrogen oxide when they’re on and with benzene when they’re off. The gas in buildings such as Potomac Gardens is brought by miles of leaking pipes that course all the way back to drill sites where massive methane plumes can be mapped from space. And: As I write this, my devastated neighbors have lost their homes.
What could be riskier than that?
Joelle G. Novey, Silver Spring