We commend the decisions of Yale and Harvard law schools to stop participating in U.S. News & World Report’s college rankings [“Yale, Harvard law quit U.S. News rankings,” news digest, Nov. 17]. The reasons they offered were very similar to those we cited when we withdrew the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences School of Medicine from the process six years ago, as outlined in our Grade Point essay, “ Med school leaders: Why we’re not participating in the U.S. News rankings anymore. ”

Rankings might have some role for sports teams, but they are pointless for evaluating the strengths of institutions with varying missions. Worse, U.S. News’s criteria penalize excellent institutions that attract and enroll students from disadvantaged backgrounds. For these and many other reasons, we hope that Yale and Harvard’s medical schools quickly join their legal brethren and that the rest of American higher education follows. If they do, aspiring students, their families and our nation will benefit.