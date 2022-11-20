Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s a shame that Kevin McCarthy skipped Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 15-minute speech on Thursday announcing she was stepping down as the House’s Democratic leader. For the California Republican who hopes to be speaker himself, it was an ungracious act, of course, but also something worse. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Ignoring Pelosi was a big mistake, because McCarthy has a lot to learn about what made her consequential. So do the Democratic leaders who will follow her.

There was no shortage of thoughtful tributes to Pelosi that made much of her many legislative and political skills. The list is long: staying on top of the needs of her members, understanding their districts, demonstrating consistent adeptness at counting votes, knowing how to persuade and cajole, being very shrewd about which fights to pick, and when to pick them.

Advertisement

Americans got a rare inside look at her coolness under pressure in the videos of her response while the Capitol was under attack last year. And in a nation that has been shamefully slow in lifting a woman to the highest office in the land, her shattering of gender barriers and stereotypes is a blessing and a hope.

Follow E.J. Dionne Jr. 's opinions Follow Add

But the most important lesson she has to teach is one that our politics could use most of all. She did not succeed merely because she was proficient at politics and legislating. She made a difference because she had an overarching purpose.

The daughter of a New Dealer who lived through every iteration of modern American liberalism — its low points as well as its triumphs — Pelosi always knew where she wanted the country to go and which reforms were necessary to getting there. Her advice to women is good advice to men in politics, too: “Know your why.” She knew why she was there.

Advertisement

Pelosi-ism, if we can call it that, comes down to this: If you don’t have principles that define what you’re fighting for, there’s no point to being in politics. But if you’re impractical, you won’t achieve your objectives. You’ll lose.

The idea that it’s a false choice to insist a politician can be either principled or practical but not both was driven home for me during an interview with the writer Jonathan Cohn, author of “The Ten Year War,” the definitive account of the passage and survival of the Affordable Care Act. Cohn did not discount the roles of President Barack Obama or Senate Majority Leader Harry M. Reid in passing what we call Obamacare. But he told me flatly: “Without Pelosi, there is no Affordable Care Act.”

Her indispensable role was to insist that Democrats press on even after they lost their 60th vote in the Senate after the unexpected victory of Republican Scott Brown in the January 2010 special election in Massachusetts. Many of her House colleagues and some key figures in the Obama White House wanted to back off the major reform effort and instead pass a token bill — one Pelosi derided, as Cohn reported in his book, as the “eensy weensy spider teeny-tiny” bill.

Advertisement

She would have none of that. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), then a House member, told Cohn about a caucus meeting on the choice the party faced. “I just felt like the momentum was heading in the direction of surrender,” Murphy recalled. “Pelosi just did not allow it to happen. By sheer will, she turned that room around.”

Ultimately, her much-touted legislative skills allowed Pelosi and Reid (no slouch on these matters himself) to create the complicated process that got Obamacare on the books without 60 Senate votes. But there would have been no path at all if Pelosi had not held the line and bucked up the will of her colleagues.

Pelosi’s marriage of liberal vision and programmatic pragmatism creates the odd spectacle of progressives criticizing her as too willing to compromise even as conservatives denounce her as some wild-eyed leftist. The truth is that she is neither a sellout nor an inflexible ideologue. She is an updated version of the New Dealer her parents raised her to be, someone who tried to make as much progress as she thought the political traffic could bear.

Advertisement

As Cohn summarized Pelosi’s approach, “The best you can do is good. The best you can do is worth doing.”

None of this means that progressives should stop pushing for bigger and better. And, yes, sometimes, pragmatic compromises give up more than is necessary. But progress is still better than glorious defeat. The lesson for centrists is that you can’t achieve historic change by beating unnecessarily hasty retreats and evading necessary fights.

As for McCarthy, he can still watch Pelosi’s speech in the quiet of his office. While he does, he might ask himself whether his own “why” involves more than being remembered as the guy who organized a whole lot of Hunter Biden hearings.

GiftOutline Gift Article