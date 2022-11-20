Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I am concerned about plans by the Maryland State Highway Administration (MSHA) to reserve two lanes of traffic for bicycles on Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda. The MSHA determined that one bicycle lane each way on Old Georgetown Road was necessary to avoid the kind of accidents that happened over the past two years in which two bicyclists were killed. According to an administration official who attended the Nov. 16 meeting of the Maplewood Citizens Association, reserving two lanes for bicycles would result in “an acceptable level of service for bicycles and automobiles.”

Maryland Del. Marc A. Korman (D-Montgomery) stated that the bicyclists who were killed had been riding on the pedestrian sidewalk before their accident. Each had confronted a hazard in his path and unsuccessfully attempted to avoid it, veering onto Old Georgetown Road and being struck by a car. In one case, the rider tried to avoid a garbage/recycling bin while the other attempted to avoid overgrown tree branches.

Thus, it appears that these unfortunate deaths occurred for two reasons: The bicyclists failed to take necessary precautions after confronting a hazard in their paths, and the sidewalk areas were not properly maintained. Specifically, the bicyclists should have dismounted from their bicycles and walked around the sidewalk obstruction; trees and shrubs should have been properly trimmed; and garbage/recycling bins should have been placed in unobstructed areas.

To prevent accidents, the county or state organization responsible for sidewalk maintenance should (1) regularly trim trees and shrubs that abut the pedestrian/bicycle route; (2) install signs stating that trash and recycling bins must be placed in unobstructed locations; and (3) instruct homeowners and waste-disposal employees that garbage cans and recycling bins must be placed or returned to areas that do not obstruct the pedestrian/bicycle route. Though reserving two lanes of traffic for bicycles might also prevent accidents, it is not necessary, creates a host of other traffic problems and is a premature solution to a problem that has not been thoroughly analyzed by the MSHA.

In its decision to establish two dedicated bicycle lanes, the MSHA apparently did not consider whether improved sidewalk maintenance might reduce or eliminate the hazard or whether directing bicyclists to the parallel Bethesda Trolley Trail would solve the problem. Also, there was no evidence given at the meeting that the MSHA is even aware of the number of bicyclists who use Old Georgetown daily and whether that number would justify establishing two dedicated bicycle lanes.

In reexamining the problem, the MSHA should assess how reduced car lanes would affect the rate of auto accidents and deaths on Old Georgetown Road and whether limiting dedicated bicycle lanes to non-rush-hour use would be a reasonable alternative, accommodating bicyclists and minimizing traffic bottlenecks.

In light of the MSHA’s flawed analysis, the plan to establish two dedicated bicycle lanes on Old Georgetown Road should be stayed until a thorough analysis can be completed.

Julian Klazkin, Bethesda

