I have not counted, but I am certain that I’ve recognized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a “distinguished pol” more times in these weekly tributes than any other person. After all, she has dominated the legislative branch in a way no speaker since Sam Rayburn has done — at times with a razor-thin majority.

But I admit my personal admiration for her is due in large part because she has earned her place as the most powerful and accomplished woman in politics in U.S. history.

Pelosi (D-Calif.) has overcome ridicule, threats, grotesque misogyny and demonization with breezy confidence. In many ways, she demonstrated a unique brand of feminine power. Invoking her experience as a mother and grandmother, her style might best be described as empathetic, drawing on an array of people skills few others possess. She had arguably the highest emotional intelligence of any political leader in memory.

Her deep appreciation for the needs of others made her a more informed and skillful leader. She knew her members, their districts, their families, their political challenges. She knew women in her caucus needed national security experience (as she once did), so she assigned them spots on key committees and subcommittees. And she knew that without reproductive rights, women would never achieve control over their lives or full equality.

She has been an indefatigable champion of “the children” and showed her maternal fury when, for example, Republicans objected to food support during the pandemic. She liked to recall that pro-lifers ridiculed her assertion that she understood more about childbirth than the pope. Of course, she did.

Pelosi expressed admiration for young women who entered politics when their kids were small. But her path was no less impressive, entering the House at age 47. She liked to joke that when she asked her youngest child, then a senior in high school, if she had a problem with her mother going to Congress, her daughter laughed, “Get over yourself.”

Without a woman role model to guide her, Pelosi developed her own style of leadership that relied on steely control and power as much as elegant presentation. Her iconic moments — ripping up the text of President Donald Trump’s absurdly dishonest State of the Union address, affixing sunglasses as she strode from the White House in her red Max Mara coat — provided women and girls with a bold role model.

No one gets to her position of power without a healthy ego, but it was often her ability to let others shine that resulted in success. Perhaps more than many male leader, she displayed a humility and pride in others’ accomplishments. With every bill and legislative win, she publicly recognized her committee chairs. And she frequently praised appropriators, trusting in their skills to make deals.

Unlike 80-year-old Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), she knew it was time to make way for a new, more youthful and hopefully more diverse Democratic leadership team (likely with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York as minority leader). Yet to make sure the new flock could take flight, she vowed to remain in the House to offer guidance.

For female professionals who came of age in the 1980s and 90s, there is no better example than Pelosi of a woman who could outshine, outclass and outperform overconfident male rivals. She has been, quite simply, better at her job than they were, and she knew it.

For her years of service, her example of “girl power,” her defense of democracy and her strength to define her own career path, we can say, well done, Madam Speaker.

