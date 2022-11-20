The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Talk of learning loss misses the humanity at the core of education

November 20, 2022 at 12:05 p.m. EST
Contrary to what Dan Goldhaber, Thomas J. Kane, Andrew McEachin and Emily Morton wrote in their Nov. 17 Thursday Opinion essay, “Tutoring won’t solve lost student learning. We need a moonshot.,” what we need is a humane system, not a moonshot.

The hyperventilated discussion of learning loss comes out of data collected from NWEA’s Measures of Academic Progress assessment. Furthermore, the authors overstate their case; they exploit laypeople’s lack of knowledge about the test and the interpretation of the data.

We who work in classrooms have no need for their insights. What we need is a societal commitment to take care of children, to provide them with a humane setting in which they can learn. Because they’re not in the classroom, the authors understandably miss this point. They conceive of this as an economic issue when the issue is well-being. Teachers and students alike are struggling to find meaning in a system that views them as means to an economic end. What kind of hope does that instill in children? How is this helping us to take care of children? It’s not, and I’d appreciate it if The Post could find a way to cover education in a way that honors the humanity at its core.

Matthew Hempstead, Westminster, Md.

