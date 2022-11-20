We who work in classrooms have no need for their insights. What we need is a societal commitment to take care of children, to provide them with a humane setting in which they can learn. Because they’re not in the classroom, the authors understandably miss this point. They conceive of this as an economic issue when the issue is well-being. Teachers and students alike are struggling to find meaning in a system that views them as means to an economic end. What kind of hope does that instill in children? How is this helping us to take care of children? It’s not, and I’d appreciate it if The Post could find a way to cover education in a way that honors the humanity at its core.