D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), chairman of the council’s public safety committee, has imposed his wrongheaded views on crime and crime reduction policies on the city for far too long. His Nov. 18 letter, “Making D.C. residents safer,” tried to defend against criticisms leveled against him in the Nov. 12 editorial “Sending the wrong message on guns.”
Mr. Allen’s moves to defund the police, increase the age at which young offenders can be treated by the court system as juveniles to 25 and pushing crime reform legislation that lessens penalties for violent crimes are destructive, damaging, dangerous and disrespectful to the mounting numbers of victims of gun violence in D.C.
It is time for Mr. Allen to be removed from office.
Marina Ein, Washington