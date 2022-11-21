Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

But a truly urgent matter for this country is something most Americans aren’t talking about: the plight of the homeless and the near-homeless.

A new collection of essays from the American Enterprise Institute, “American Renewal” — edited by former House speaker Paul D. Ryan and AEI senior fellow Angela Rachidi — explores the greatest challenges facing U.S. domestic policymakers. In the book are many alarms and one arresting statistic that perhaps will focus your feast on the lost and the least.

Ryan opens with a compelling case that even the mighty United States cannot hold off a debt crisis much longer, and that a debt crisis is a dry, dull thing, until suddenly everything becomes worth three-fourths of what it once was. (You’ve perhaps heard of “effective altruism” — the movement in which Bankman-Fried wrapped himself, the goal of which is to efficiently and effectively do “as much good as possible.” Well, preventing a debt crisis would be really effective altruism.)

It is Nicholas Eberstadt, though — in his essay “Revitalizing America: The Arithmetic of Social and Economic Reform” — who delivers the first knockdown in a book full of them. Which brings us to that arresting statistic: 3 out of 8 American homes are rentals, Eberstadt relays, and “an astonishing half of all female-headed renter families reportedly had barely $2,000 in net worth in 2019.” Total.

Reflect on that. That $2,000 includes the woman’s every bit of liquidity, the value of her vehicle, the market value of her possessions. Two. Thousand. Dollars.

The more than half a million homeless people in the United States are the most visible domestic crisis of this Thanksgiving. It has been 20 months since I wrote about a visit to Los Angeles’s infamous Skid Row with U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, and the scale of the human catastrophe has only grown worse.

But right above them, on the cliff’s edge from which the homeless have already plunged, are these millions of households with no reserves and no resilience.

The 3 of 8 women with less than $2,000 in net worth are a layoff notice, a couple of blown tires or a trip to the ER away from falling into the perils of living on the streets, along with whoever else lives in their rental.

So, on the one hand, we can say that California Democrats own our current, most visible homelessness problem. Chen, easily the most talented, credentialed and well-funded GOP statewide nominee in a decade, lost by more than a million votes (out of 10 million cast) to the Democrat, Malia Cohen. U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (D) beat businessman Rick Caruso in the race for mayor not just of Los Angeles but also of its vast Skid Row, with its “Blade Runner”-esque dystopian reality.

But Democrats do not own the much larger problem of those on the edge of joining those we see. That crisis belongs to every American who raises their eyes from their table.

A 50-50 red-blue America — like it or not, that’s what we have — is politically paralyzed this Thanksgiving. Yet we all know what end-stage poverty looks like, and it is terrible. Tens of millions of Americans teeter on the edge of that abyss. Yet a problem this vast is left to the Salvation Army and other old-fashioned do-gooders to alleviate, while government at every level alternates between seminars and absurd plans to build enough low-income housing to take care of not only the millions already on the street but also those with the $2,000 “cushion.”

So here is something I would like to ask this Thanksgiving: Could the 80 percent of the House representing the center-left and the center-right perhaps try to reform the nightmarish skein of federal antipoverty programs to put a guardrail on that cliff?

AEI points, via a two-page chart, to the scores of federal programs to help those in poverty. It is chaos cubed. Begin there, with consolidation and efficiency, granting authority and funding to local governments empowered and obliged to act now, to buy existing housing for the poor and the near-poor. If it takes a federal court’s intervention, Congress can authorize it.

The present paralysis must end before the expected recession rolls over the country, and the blast zone of the homeless epidemic swells.

On this one thing, can Democrats and Republicans finally combine their efforts? That’s a Thanksgiving prayer to add to your grace.

