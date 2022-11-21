Regarding the Nov. 18 Metro article “Family of Bijan Ghaisar marks 5 years since killing”:
How is it that Judge Hilton will hear the case, you ask? Isn’t his decision preordained? The article explained, “Now Hilton will rule on the Ghaisars’ civil case as well, after an error in the clerk’s office resulted in the criminal case being reassigned to him.” An error!
Despite overwhelming evidence that the officers killed Ghaisar, his family will be denied the last semblance of justice available to them because of an error. An error.
This error needs to be corrected by removing Judge Hilton from the case.
Justice is still possible if he is, and Ghaisar’s family might finally see something they have been denied for the past five years: justice.
John K. Bergen, Alexandria