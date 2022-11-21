Bijan Ghaisar’s family has only one option remaining to get even a modicum of justice for their son’s death. It is their civil suit against the U.S. Park Police. Their case will be heard by the same judge, Claude M. Hilton, who dismissed the criminal case last year, saying, “The officers’ decision to discharge their firearms was necessary and proper under the circumstances and there is no evidence that the officers acted with malice, criminal intent or any improper motivation.”