Though I am a strong supporter of President Biden, I strongly disagree with his administration’s decision to support immunity for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the lawsuit involving the murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi [“U.S. declares Saudi crown prince immune from lawsuit in Khashoggi killing,” news, Nov. 19].
Does the executive branch understand that its position in this case will only encourage future despots to believe they are exempt from civil judicial actions involving murder? U.S. District Judge John Bates could well decide that the recent designation of the crown prince as prime minister was a maneuver to create sovereign immunity, or the judge could challenge the sovereign-immunity assertion itself, maintain the current case and let higher courts make a historic and noble decision. There are enough heinous crimes in the world today without those protecting the rule of law inspiring more of them.
Brent Budowsky, Washington
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Opinions coverage of Jamal Khashoggi’s murder
Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and Post contributing columnist since 2017, was killed in Istanbul at the consulate of Saudi Arabia in 2018. According to a U.S. intelligence assessment, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved an operation to capture or kill him.
Fred Hiatt, The Post’s editorial page editor at the time, called it “a monstrous and unfathomable act.” He wrote a column titled “Why bring a bonesaw to a kidnapping, Your Highness?”
Khashoggi’s columns for The Post described Saudi Arabia under Mohammed bin Salman, calling it “unbearable” and comparing him to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
President Biden, after vowing on the campaign trail to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah,” visited the country in July 2022. Biden defended the trip in a guest opinion for The Post. Washington Post Publisher Fred Ryan wrote that Biden’s trip showed American values are negotiable.
Biden greeted Mohammed bin Salman with a fist bump, which columnist Karen Attiah called “a crass betrayal.” Attiah edited Khashoggi’s columns for The Post.
1/5