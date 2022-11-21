Though I am a strong supporter of President Biden, I strongly disagree with his administration’s decision to support immunity for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the lawsuit involving the murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi [“ U.S. declares Saudi crown prince immune from lawsuit in Khashoggi killing ,” news, Nov. 19].

Does the executive branch understand that its position in this case will only encourage future despots to believe they are exempt from civil judicial actions involving murder? U.S. District Judge John Bates could well decide that the recent designation of the crown prince as prime minister was a maneuver to create sovereign immunity, or the judge could challenge the sovereign-immunity assertion itself, maintain the current case and let higher courts make a historic and noble decision. There are enough heinous crimes in the world today without those protecting the rule of law inspiring more of them.