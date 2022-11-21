1. “Gourds,” from the musical “Gourds”

Give me a pile of gourds.

Round, beautiful gourds.

Pumpkin, zucchini,

Squashes, calabashes.

GOURDS! YES! I want gourds on every surface. I want gourds coating my entire stoop, making it totally impassable. This song really expresses my feelings: Give me 20 pumpkins! I will take them!

Of course, it goes without saying there has been much debate about this song: “Why are pumpkins in this song twice?” “Shouldn’t ‘Gourds’ be part of the Halloween canon, too?" “What was the musical ‘Gourds’ even about?” “Is ‘Gourds’ technically a Thanksgiving song at all? Isn’t it just a song about gourds?”

But what makes anything a Thanksgiving song? As this list demonstrates, Thanksgiving with its bountiful subject matter is the best possible time of year to write songs about; that is why there are definitely at least nine Thanksgiving songs, everyone knows about them, and they all exist.

So I am grateful I get to listen to the Songs of Thanksgiving again right now, about turkey and travel and family and knife-wielding spice blends! AND GOURDS! I hope you will do the same! Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!