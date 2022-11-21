Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Nov. 15 news article “As the world population hits 8 billion, humanity finds itself at a crossroads”: We can be the decision-makers in what is arguably the most important century in human civilization. Important in a good way, if we grasp the long-term drama unfolding and make the right decisions.

A high and growing global population, multiplied by high consumption by the affluent, causes climate change, habitat loss, pollution ranging from plastics to poisons, many aspects of poverty, immigration conflicts, overexploitation of wildlife, resource shortages, tensions and even violence arising from competition for land, water, fossil fuels, minerals.

The quicker we transition to modest and sustainable levels of population and consumption, the better our world will be for us and for the generations who follow.

We can achieve it by encouraging average family sizes of two children or less and more modest lifestyles among the affluent, including us in the United States.

Each of us has the power to change the course of history for the better. Imagine the future world — of our children’s children’s children — where they look back to this early part of the 21st century and remark, “Our ancestors cared about us.”

Mark Keegan, New York

