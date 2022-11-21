The Nov. 18 Metro article “ Md. court filing tallies sex abuse by clergy ” noted that Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh’s (D) court filing comes in the 20th-anniversary year of an investigative series by the Boston Globe that dug into the Catholic sexual abuse scandal in the United States.

Over the past two decades, a grand jury in Pennsylvania issued a report alleging that more than 300 priests in six dioceses abused 1,000 children over seven decades. And we’ve seen high-profile sexual abuse cases at Michigan State University , USA Gymnastics and Penn State .

We’re still waiting until kids are harmed to respond. For more than 30 years, we’ve relied almost solely on after-the-fact approaches to address child sexual abuse. In this same time, we made major inroads in the prevention of child physical abuse, child neglect, bullying and adolescent suicide. We have dozens of evidence-based, effective prevention interventions for these types of childhood victimizations. We need the same for child sexual abuse. Child sexual abuse is a preventable public health problem. Until our nation puts serious resources into the development, evaluation and dissemination of prevention efforts, we will stay trapped in a cycle of abuse, outrage and disbelief.