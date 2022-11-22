I was astounded by Marc A. Thiessen’s Nov. 18 op-ed, “ Rick Scott has crashed and burned — twice .” Though what I gleaned was not what Mr. Thiessen would have wished, I am sure.

The amount of money paid for various political campaigns was overwhelming. Mr. Thiessen wrote, “McConnell-aligned super PACs invested a whopping $240.7 million in key Senate races.” How many people could be fed, housed and educated with the amount of money changing hands to get people elected to office? Some of these people, if elected, would do their best to prevent funding for food, housing and education. Some hope to do away with or drastically change Social Security and Medicare.