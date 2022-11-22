The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion The absurd amount of money in politics

November 22, 2022 at 3:16 p.m. EST
The U.S. Capitol on Nov. 8. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

I was astounded by Marc A. Thiessen’s Nov. 18 op-ed, “Rick Scott has crashed and burned — twice.” Though what I gleaned was not what Mr. Thiessen would have wished, I am sure.

The amount of money paid for various political campaigns was overwhelming. Mr. Thiessen wrote, “McConnell-aligned super PACs invested a whopping $240.7 million in key Senate races.” How many people could be fed, housed and educated with the amount of money changing hands to get people elected to office? Some of these people, if elected, would do their best to prevent funding for food, housing and education. Some hope to do away with or drastically change Social Security and Medicare.

When are Americans going to become wise enough to stop outrageous funding for elections? Every candidate running for the same office should receive the same amount of funding to be used as the candidate wishes. Instead of special interests buying votes, it would be lovely if politicians tried to earn votes instead.

Ann Joseloff, Silver Spring

