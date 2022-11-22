I was astounded by Marc A. Thiessen’s Nov. 18 op-ed, “Rick Scott has crashed and burned — twice.” Though what I gleaned was not what Mr. Thiessen would have wished, I am sure.
When are Americans going to become wise enough to stop outrageous funding for elections? Every candidate running for the same office should receive the same amount of funding to be used as the candidate wishes. Instead of special interests buying votes, it would be lovely if politicians tried to earn votes instead.
Ann Joseloff, Silver Spring