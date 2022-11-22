Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In letters to the Jan. 6 House committee and other statements avoiding testimony about the Capitol attack, Mr. Jordan advanced some precedent — as a congressman and as a citizen — for when the Judiciary Committee invites testimony from members of Congress, administration officials or others.

Both House and Senate ethics committees have shown a congressional committee can enforce subpoenas of members of Congress. The House, when creating the Jan. 6 committee, granted it authority to subpoena members of Congress, legal experts confirm. Mr. Jordan is among several House members who refused to honor the subpoenas. Mr. Jordan might have established that members of Congress can claim exemption from subpoenas or any request for congressional testimony — at least from his panel.

As a citizen invited by the Jan. 6 panel to testify, Mr. Jordan declared strict restraints on Congress seeking testimony and instituted a bevy of demands the panel must meet before a citizen comes to testify. They include “all documents, videos, or other material in the possession of the Select Committee that you potentially anticipate using” and legal analyses about the panel’s authority to subpoena.

Members of Congress, state and federal officials and others called before Mr. Jordan’s panel should be fully aware of the ground rules he has been demanding for himself.

Edward Maixner, Herndon

