Years after it was obvious that tobacco companies had been exploiting children and lying to adults about the addictive deadly toxin nicotine, the Justice Department and state attorneys general sued to repossess a little of their criminal gains.

For years, fossil fuel companies lied and lobbied to obstruct timely government intervention to stop the climate calamity . Time passed, and the catastrophe worsened. Governments, especially the U.S. government, could not overcome the opposition. And all along, they knew a catastrophe was looming.

Should the masterminds of this greatest of all criminal enterprises bestride its golden hoard like Smaug while nations sink beneath the waves, the Mississippi runs dry and millions of Latin Americans and Africans flee drought and starvation for refuge in Europe and the United States?

Let’s start with the masterminds of this colossal crime. Sue the fossil fuel Koch family, sue Exxon and its executives and largest stockholders, then BP, Shell, Peabody Energy. ... The list is lengthy and the criminals obscenely wealthy, and the climate burden is enormous. If the guilty are free to scamper away without penalty, they will build their palaces safely above the waves on the carcasses of civilizations and foundering nations, on mounds of riches raped from our drowning globe. Congress can act. The Justice Department can act, and everyone who is and will be harmed by this planetary crime can act.