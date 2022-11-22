On Dec. 7, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Moore v. Harper . This case is about a lot more than gerrymandering; it is about the authority of state legislatures over the running of elections. The independent state legislature theory (ISLT) represents the idea that state legislatures have the constitutional authority to pass resolutions regarding the conduct of federal elections without any oversight from their state courts. All reputable constitutional scholars view this as unlawful and a dangerous assault on our democracy.

I beseech the court to consider the entirety of the Constitution, not simply one phrase. Checks and balances are a cornerstone of our free society, and they are mentioned often in our founding documents. They provide each branch at every level of government the means to limit the reach and power of the government itself. With ISLT as the law of the land, state legislatures would no longer have those checks in place with regard to federal elections. Checks and balances, including court review for constitutionality, do apply to the congressional power to set election regulations, and it would be a distortion of the framers’ intent to rule that they do not apply to state legislatures as well.