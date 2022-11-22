I want my grandchildren to grow up in a country where their votes cannot be extinguished by an extremist state legislature with unchecked power over our elections.
I beseech the court to consider the entirety of the Constitution, not simply one phrase. Checks and balances are a cornerstone of our free society, and they are mentioned often in our founding documents. They provide each branch at every level of government the means to limit the reach and power of the government itself. With ISLT as the law of the land, state legislatures would no longer have those checks in place with regard to federal elections. Checks and balances, including court review for constitutionality, do apply to the congressional power to set election regulations, and it would be a distortion of the framers’ intent to rule that they do not apply to state legislatures as well.
Martin Wulfe, Silver Spring