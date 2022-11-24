This week, first Colorado Springs, and now, Chesapeake. Hardly a day goes by without yet another mass shooting [“5 dead, 25 injured in shooting at LGBTQ club,” front page, Nov. 21]. Are we really sure this is the sort of “well regulated Militia” our Founding Fathers had in mind? Or, perhaps the Supreme Court could be truly originalist and limit the “right to keep and bear Arms” to those specific weapons available to the people when the Second Amendment was ratified in 1791.