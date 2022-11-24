This week, first Colorado Springs, and now, Chesapeake. Hardly a day goes by without yet another mass shooting [“5 dead, 25 injured in shooting at LGBTQ club,” front page, Nov. 21]. Are we really sure this is the sort of “well regulated Militia” our Founding Fathers had in mind? Or, perhaps the Supreme Court could be truly originalist and limit the “right to keep and bear Arms” to those specific weapons available to the people when the Second Amendment was ratified in 1791.
Richard Juhnke, Arlington
Another day, another mass shooting. Less than a week after five people were shot at the University of Virginia and seven in Mississippi, 30 people were shot in Colorado, followed a day later by four in Texas and six in Chesapeake, Va. And Republicans often can’t even be bothered to offer “thoughts and prayers” anymore.
There have been more than 600 mass shootings in the United States this year, nearly two mass shootings every day. No other civilized nation has more than a few a year. We’ve had more than 39,000 deaths from gun violence, and the year’s not over yet. But Republicans continue to stonewall any and every effort to enact meaningful gun legislation. Republicans have blood on their hands, and they can’t wash it off.
Bob Meyer, Herndon