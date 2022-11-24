Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), in his Nov. 20 op-ed on what it will take to resurrect and create a new Republican Party, “The GOP is dead. A new GOP must listen to working people.,” focused on something he called the “working-class culture,” as though this somehow defined those things the GOP needs to focus on to gain voters.

Unfortunately, Mr. Hawley, as with so many Republicans, thinks that future votes will come from some sort of typical, unhappy, non-college-educated, working-class American. This sounds very much like the old Trump GOP. There is no working-class culture in the United States. Working-class Americans are as diverse as the population in general, and getting more so over time. They are not a culture unto themselves but come from many different backgrounds and have a variety of concerns that they expect government to address. A decent job and paycheck might be one of those concerns, but it’s not the only one. This was demonstrated in the midterm elections, when Republicans thought inflation would outweigh other issues and bring voters to the GOP. It didn’t happen. Climate change, gun control, humane immigration, abortion rights and LGBTQ rights also were on voters’ minds.

If the GOP and Mr. Hawley really want to expand their voter appeal, they should look at what is on the minds of the diverse American population instead of a so-called working-class culture. Until they do, they will continue to be the minority party in American politics.

Advertisement

Jared Wermiel, Silver Spring

Though the GOP is far from taking its last breath, I applaud Sen. Josh Hawley’s appeal to the party to fight more for the working class and less for the country’s wealthy and more powerful interests. Many Republicans understand this, and the party has been making inroads among middle- to lower-income voters, with whom Democrats still hold an advantage.

To represent workers, Republicans will have to move beyond cultural hot buttons (guns, abortion, etc.) and deliver economic benefits, including wages that can cover the cost of living. That means working with Democrats to raise the federal minimum wage, stuck at $7.25 for more than a decade. It also means taking a hard look at child-tax credits and regressive tax breaks for health and retirement employee benefits that now transfer billions of dollars from the middle and bottom of the workforce to the top.

Advertisement

Are core economic issues — and immigration reform, for that matter — Rubicons that the GOP is willing to cross?

Democrats could decide to respond to Republican inroads among working-class voters by returning to their more egalitarian New Deal roots. If so, how might the GOP respond? More competition for their votes could do a lot to improve working people’s lives.

Karl Polzer, Falls Church

The writer is founder of the Center on Capital & Social Equity.

I am aware that in U.S. politics, positions sometimes flip, as with Strom Thurmond and the Dixiecrats becoming Nixon Republicans. However, it is still astonishing to read an op-ed written by a Midwestern Trump acolyte who sounds significantly more like Hubert Humphrey than Ronald Reagan. Of course, former president Donald Trump was never a real Main-Street or Wall-Street Republican.

Duncan Nixon, Palmyra, Va.

GiftOutline Gift Article