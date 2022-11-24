Regarding the Nov. 19 Metro article “Over 115,000 ballots left to be tallied in Md. election”:
- What steps and how many workers are required to open, verify and count each ballot?
- Given the increase in mail-in ballots from 2018 to 2020 (roughly 163,000 to 1.48 million, per the Board of Elections website), why did the Board of Elections believe it would receive fewer mail-in ballots this election?
- How many locations in each county were used to count the mail-ins?
- How many election workers were assigned to tabulating the mail-in results? How many post-election?
- How many days a week/hours per day did they work? Was overtime permitted?
- Did some centers stop counting? Why?
- How many machines were at each location for them to use?
- What additional resources did the Board of Elections request? Who requested them? To whom? What did the board receive based on its request?
Though the Maryland Board of Elections bears much of the burden for this shortcoming by failing to communicate better, without the media shedding light on this keystone aspect of our democracy, voter skepticism will remain high and conspiracies proliferate to the detriment of all, especially if nothing improves for the next election cycle.
Paul Foldi, Bethesda