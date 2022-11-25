He cited two cyclists killed when they left the sidewalk to avoid obstructions. If the sidewalk is so near to high-speed traffic that two people in two years were killed in the same way, the sidewalk is too dangerous to cycle on. He asserted that the highway administration doesn’t know how many cyclists use the route. If two people in two years were killed riding what probably looks like a dangerous route, many more would have been on a safer one to the same destinations. Finally, he asserted an unspecified host of other traffic problems stemming from the loss of two lanes of traffic. A real example of this is Seminary Road in Alexandria, which has seen a 41 percent reduction in crashes since it lost two of its four lanes to bike lanes and a center left-turn lane and a 75 percent increase in cycle traffic at peak hours — and has seen no material reduction in auto throughput, according to a recent report from the city.