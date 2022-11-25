Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dating to the era of formal duels and extending forward to shootouts in the old West and the rules of modern combat, it has been a shared human value that attacking unarmed people is a particularly egregious form of cowardice. Attacking elderly unarmed people, whether they be Asian men and women or the spouse of a prominent politician — or that politician herself — is a particularly heinous form of cowardice. As is opening fire on people as they listen to music, share drinks with friends, dance at a nightclub or shop for groceries. Attacking worshipers at prayer — elderly Jews or pious and generous Black Americans — is even more repellent. The men (and they’re all men) who massacre children in school rank with the lowest of the low.

Because we have seen in the past decade the power of words to influence behavior, why can’t the media blare the word “coward” in every headline and broadcast teaser about these terrible events? How about “Another coward slaughters innocents!” Or “Cowardly young white man massacres children.” Call them what they are. They are not soldiers for a righteous cause. They are not patriots. They are evil and cowardly. Name them, shame them, trumpet to the world what they are: cowards.

Sara Laschever, Concord, Mass.

Advertisement

As we tumble into the long holiday season, we hear what seems to be the daily chorus of thoughts and prayers. What exactly are these thoughts? Pray tell, who are these prayers for?

Our great country, the shining beacon of light and freedom around the world, has become a killing field. All we can continue to offer are thoughts and prayers. How have we let an amendment written more than 200 years ago become more important than the lives of our citizens, the education of our children and the functioning of our representative government?

Guns have become such a partisan flash point where there has been no solution with elected leaders on either side. We just let the carnage continue unabated. Thoughts and prayers.

My thoughts are for the future my college-age son and the children in my neighborhood will have if we continue on the path we’re on.

My prayers are that as citizens and elected officials, we take time to comprehend the devastation we continue to live with.

John S. Krafsur, Alexandria

GiftOutline Gift Article