Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Nov. 20 editorial “8 billion and rising” essentially said, “More Amazon customers; less Amazon rainforest. Yay!” As long as the goal is “economic growth” rather than sustaining life as we know it on the planet in some reasonable facsimile of harmony with nature, we will continue down the path of self-destruction.

The editorial’s praise of China’s economic boom ignored the reality that it rides on the back of Chinese citizens essentially being treated like chattel, penned up in high-rise apartment buildings and factories in the major urban areas, which the editorial also seemed to believe is a good model. An aging population is not a bad thing we must overcome with more young people; it is an indication that our socioeconomic model is failing and needs to be reimagined sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

Bill Marriott, Springfield

The argument that population growth is a good thing is flawed. The suggestion that innovation can rectify resource scarcity typifies the mistaken assumption that man’s brilliance will inevitably solve our problems. There is abundant scientific evidence that the planet’s limited natural resources cannot sustain more people, especially now, when available living space is shrinking because of climate change. The point that living standards around the world have generally improved as population has increased must be of little comfort to the estimated 828 million people affected by hunger in 2021.

The editorial claimed we should not worry about population growth because it’s inevitable. That attitude is prevalent regarding the climate crisis, and look where that has gotten us.

Advertisement

Finally, sustaining economic growth, which is measured by increasing gross domestic product, does not, as the editorial implied, equate to better quality of life. Just look around.

Richard Wildermann, Seabrook Island, S.C.

The celebratory tone of calling global population at 8 billion and rising “a good thing” made light of vast inequities in a demographically divided world. In many places, the often cited “demographic transition,” whereby growing populations shift from high birth and death rates to low ones, is stalled. For example, in Africa’s Sahel region, the population is set to double in a generation, worsening regional poverty, climate risk, food insecurity and civil conflict. There’s little reason to suppose “innovation” from higher numbers will compensate.

Though the 8 billion milestone attests to remarkable public health advances that extended people’s lives, we should hold off on celebrating until we’re doing a better job of expanding family planning services, education, and greater empowerment to women and girls worldwide. That would lower fertility rates and population growth and uphold equity and human rights.

Advertisement

The United States was once a global leader in foreign assistance for reproductive health and family planning, but its support stagnated over the past decade. With the largest generation in history entering its childbearing years, these investments are more vital than ever. Recommitting to them would be reason to celebrate.

Kathleen Mogelgaard, Washington

The writer is president and chief executive of the Population Institute.

GiftOutline Gift Article