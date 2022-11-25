OpinionHere’s one way to look at ethics and the Supreme Court
November 25, 2022 at 3:40 p.m. EST
Critics of imposing ethical standards on Supreme Court justices express concern that a 4-4 decision would leave important legal questions unresolved [“Disorder in the court,” editorial, Nov. 23].
Leaving a judicially ethical lower-court decision temporarily in effect because of a 4-4 Supreme Court decision is preferable to permanently imposing an ethically biased 5-4 Supreme Court decision on the entire country.