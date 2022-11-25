Is it normal not to know where anyone’s money is? I kind of thought that not having any accounting, per se, was maybe a “crypto thing”? Like, if you know that you have someone’s money, and there is any record showing that you have it, then it’s not crypto anymore? Cryptocurrency and the blockchain were explained to me with the use of lots of analogies involving trains and boats and Rubik’s Cubes and Byzantine generals, and I had sort of convinced myself that if you had any record that you had someone’s money, it was just “currency.” Sort of like, if a tree falls in a forest and someone hears it, that’s a normal occurrence, but if a tree falls in a forest and nobody hears it, that’s crypto.