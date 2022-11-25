Yikes! I am starting to worry that I don’t actually understand how cryptocurrency works! I sort of thought that if all the money disappeared, that was a sign that your encryption was working?
I am a bit embarrassed because I definitely thought I understood how cryptocurrency works, 100 percent. It was explained to me, and I said, “Sure! Of course!” at all the intervals where that was called for, and I have never had it explained to me again — because I thought I understood, of course! Not simply because at that point I had said “Sure! Of course!” so many times that to ask follow-ups would have shamed me.
But now I have some other questions that I might as well get onto the table. Apologies if any of these are silly.
- Is it normal not to know where anyone’s money is? I kind of thought that not having any accounting, per se, was maybe a “crypto thing”? Like, if you know that you have someone’s money, and there is any record showing that you have it, then it’s not crypto anymore? Cryptocurrency and the blockchain were explained to me with the use of lots of analogies involving trains and boats and Rubik’s Cubes and Byzantine generals, and I had sort of convinced myself that if you had any record that you had someone’s money, it was just “currency.” Sort of like, if a tree falls in a forest and someone hears it, that’s a normal occurrence, but if a tree falls in a forest and nobody hears it, that’s crypto.
- So if there does not appear to be a record of how many employees one has, that is … bad? I thought maybe it was something to do with the blockchain, where if you could count all your employees, the blockchain would stop working? I felt pretty confident about that, so I didn’t ask anyone.
- Are your boards supposed to actually meet? They’re not, like, smart, self-executing boards?
- When your founder spends almost $40 million on politics, is that not necessarily out of excitement to do good and be regulated appropriately?
- Is it normal for you to approve expenses with “custom emojis”? Again, this sounded very like a Silicon Valley thing to do. And is it normal for some of those expenses to be houses? It seems like not, now that I am saying it out loud.
- Is it normal to have your company organization be described by the man whose job it was to unravel Enron as the biggest mess he has ever seen, including the unraveling of Enron? (His exact words were, “Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information as occurred here.”) Or is that … bad?
- Is it normal to not know to whom you owe money?
Thanks! I promise I don’t have any other questions, and I completely understand everything else that’s going on with cryptocurrency! The Byzantine generals!
Oh, one more thing, actually: Is this very good, invisible, costly fabric that I was also given to have made into the finest robes to show my commitment to effective altruism … nothing? Is it nothing? Please tell me if it’s nothing.