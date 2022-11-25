I read with sadness the Nov. 21 front-page article “VMI’s Black leader is under attack by alumni.” I worked as a contractor for the Army Futures Command (AFC) while Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins was its commander. The AFC is a unique organization because its goal is to ensure that the United States retains its military supremacy well into the future. To lead such an organization requires a thorough understanding of science and technology and how to convert that knowledge into concrete action. No one was more capable than Maj. Gen. Wins in that regard. At the AFC’s core is a civilian workforce that consists of some of the United States’ best minds. Maj. Gen. Wins was able to lead that organization not by imposing his will, which would have been a disaster, but by understanding the ethos of science and by being the natural leader he is. He was respected by everyone who worked under his lead.