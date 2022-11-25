I think changing my name reflects one of the keys behind my 29-year marriage. Marriage is a long love affair, and it is a team in which you work together to solve problems. To be long term, each has to have the utmost respect for the other. There will always be challenges, just like in the rest of life, but having an amazing partner is key to moving through them and keeping perspective. I have been asked, “What have you both done to be married for so many years?” Distilled from advice from my grandpa and from family friend Evelyn Williams, I have two simple responses: