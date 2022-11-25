It has been challenging to keep up with images coming from the Hubble and Webb telescopes over the past several months. But the Nov. 18 Politics & the Nation article “Webb telescope spotting most distant galaxies yet” summed it all up. The article opened with suspense and awe: “From its perch a million miles from Earth, the James Webb Space Telescope has sighted two of the most distant galaxies ever — and delivered a brilliant surprise … challenging our view of how the cosmos took shape in the aftermath of the big bang 13.8 billion years ago.” A scientist pondered, “Somehow the universe has managed to form galaxies faster and earlier than we thought.” Who needs mind-altering drugs when you’re reading stuff like this?