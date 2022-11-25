The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion We need more members of Congress like Steny Hoyer

November 25, 2022 at 2:06 p.m. EST
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) attends an election night party in Baltimore Nov. 8. (Eric Lee for The Washington Post)

Three cheers for the Nov. 22 editorial “An antidote to cynicism,” a tribute to and recognition of Rep. Steny H. Hoyer’s (D-Md.) constant pursuit to maintain the respectful dignity and measured political discourse that seeks to bring consensus to the process that once graced the halls of Congress.

Mr. Hoyer never moved away from the collegial institution he was elected to decades ago: the Congress of yesteryear, when legislative debate did not get personal or bring the ugly ideological self-interest that we witness today. Mr. Hoyer has always navigated these bridges without personal attack, intolerance or lofty, self-centered arrogance to discredit his opposition. Yes, Mr. Hoyer is a model public servant who is passionate about his service to do good and do right. His infectious smile, embracing demeanor, strong character and unwavering integrity are why he has always been the leader who has cultivated the deals that brought winning solutions to real-world problems.

As Congress moves toward a place whose culture is growing more cancerous, more divisive and more ideologically extreme, we need more Steny Hoyers — because America deserves better.

R. Scott Pastrick, Chevy Chase

The Nov. 22 editorial “An antidote to cynicism” described House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) as a “model lawmaker” from a throwback era “when lawmakers were expected to manage at least a veneer of decorum and mutual respect.” I could not agree more.

Years ago, at one of the many events Mr. Hoyer attended at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, for which I was founding chief executive, he made sure I was aware that his counterpart in the other party, Rep. Tom DeLay (R-Tex.), was in the crowd and should be acknowledged. It is a nice memory of how Mr. Hoyer and others from an earlier and better time in politics displayed mutual respect for one another, no matter their political differences. His leadership successors would do well to follow Mr. Hoyer’s example.

Craig W. Floyd, Alexandria

