Three cheers for the Nov. 22 editorial “ An antidote to cynicism ,” a tribute to and recognition of Rep. Steny H. Hoyer’s (D-Md.) constant pursuit to maintain the respectful dignity and measured political discourse that seeks to bring consensus to the process that once graced the halls of Congress.

Mr. Hoyer never moved away from the collegial institution he was elected to decades ago: the Congress of yesteryear, when legislative debate did not get personal or bring the ugly ideological self-interest that we witness today. Mr. Hoyer has always navigated these bridges without personal attack, intolerance or lofty, self-centered arrogance to discredit his opposition. Yes, Mr. Hoyer is a model public servant who is passionate about his service to do good and do right. His infectious smile, embracing demeanor, strong character and unwavering integrity are why he has always been the leader who has cultivated the deals that brought winning solutions to real-world problems.