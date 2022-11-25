Three cheers for the Nov. 22 editorial “An antidote to cynicism,” a tribute to and recognition of Rep. Steny H. Hoyer’s (D-Md.) constant pursuit to maintain the respectful dignity and measured political discourse that seeks to bring consensus to the process that once graced the halls of Congress.
As Congress moves toward a place whose culture is growing more cancerous, more divisive and more ideologically extreme, we need more Steny Hoyers — because America deserves better.
R. Scott Pastrick, Chevy Chase
The Nov. 22 editorial “An antidote to cynicism” described House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) as a “model lawmaker” from a throwback era “when lawmakers were expected to manage at least a veneer of decorum and mutual respect.” I could not agree more.
Years ago, at one of the many events Mr. Hoyer attended at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, for which I was founding chief executive, he made sure I was aware that his counterpart in the other party, Rep. Tom DeLay (R-Tex.), was in the crowd and should be acknowledged. It is a nice memory of how Mr. Hoyer and others from an earlier and better time in politics displayed mutual respect for one another, no matter their political differences. His leadership successors would do well to follow Mr. Hoyer’s example.
Craig W. Floyd, Alexandria