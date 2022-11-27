Perry Bacon Jr. raised important issues in his description of the Democrats’ electoral strategy leading up to the midterms [“What drove the Democratic Party’s strong performance? Not its leaders.,” op-ed, Nov. 24]. There are, however, a couple of other points worth emphasizing.
Second, and relatedly, people as a whole have a deep-seated need to believe in something bigger than their own self-interest. Republicans understand this, which is how they routinely manage to convince White people without college degrees to vote against their own economic self-interest — albeit using a narrative that is heavily weighted toward group aggrievement, ultranationalism and fear of the other. One of the reasons President Biden’s 11th-hour focus on preserving democracy resonated with many voters (aside from being accurate) was that it called on people to look beyond their immediate self-interest and see themselves as part of a collective movement to preserve the nation’s foundational principles. Democratic leadership should indeed learn a lesson from that going forward.
Eric R. Glitzenstein, Washington