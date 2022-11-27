The Nov. 23 news article “McCarthy calls for Mayorkas to quit, promises probes” reported that House Minority Leader — and possible soon-to-be speaker — Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has not only toured the border with Mexico in person but also accused Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of dereliction of duty and threatened him with impeachment if he does not resign.
One thing is clear: No amount of grandstanding by Mr. McCarthy is going to solve the problem. Perhaps Mr. McCarthy should do his own job and secure congressional approval of immigration reform legislation. That would be an actual accomplishment.
Glenn Kreger, Rockville