The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Grandstanding at the border doesn’t solve the immigration problem

November 27, 2022 at 12:43 p.m. EST
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in Las Vegas on Nov. 19. (Ronda Churchill/Bloomberg News)

The Nov. 23 news article “McCarthy calls for Mayorkas to quit, promises probes” reported that House Minority Leader — and possible soon-to-be speaker — Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has not only toured the border with Mexico in person but also accused Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of dereliction of duty and threatened him with impeachment if he does not resign.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

One thing is clear: No amount of grandstanding by Mr. McCarthy is going to solve the problem. Perhaps Mr. McCarthy should do his own job and secure congressional approval of immigration reform legislation. That would be an actual accomplishment.

Glenn Kreger, Rockville

Loading...