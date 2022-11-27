Among vertebrates — birds, fish, terrestrial — the basic ground plan includes two sets of appendages, upper and lower. English-speaking humans call ours “arms” and “legs.” Most of our sports use both.
The popularity of soccer can perhaps be explained by the egalitarian nature of the fantasizing that it permits. Most of us don't have the body type, skill set or strength of character that would allow us to picture ourselves as a superstar in most sports. But soccer heroes come in various shapes and sizes. That could be me out there, winning it all with my unbelievable bicycle kick.
Don’t like my explanation? Okay, what’s yours?
Richard Titus, Alexandria