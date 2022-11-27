It rated only a Digest item from news services: “Body of teen taken by militants returned” [Nov. 25]. The body of Tiran Fero, a 17-year-old Druze Israeli, was returned to his family after Israel negotiated with the Palestinian Authority. His body had been forcibly taken by Palestinians from an Israeli hospital where the seriously injured youth had been sent after a highway accident.
A major question seems to be whether he was disconnected from life-sustaining equipment by the Palestinian raiders while alive or not. Where is the outrage? Where are the demands for an investigation?
The boycott Israel crowd might not care, but surely readers are entitled to more information.
David Hornestay, Silver Spring