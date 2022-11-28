Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I challenge an assertion in George F. Will’s Nov. 27 op-ed, “Why toxic politics thrives in an age of plenty.” Are we really divided? We each live in our own worlds. In mine, there are plenty of people on the hard right who have extreme views. (I don’t know many on the hard left; go figure.) I find myself getting along with these people quite well despite their politics. In fact, I find them to be really good people.

In journalism, the discussions have gotten very heated and maybe toxic. I’d suggest that’s happening in your world, not mine. It certainly is happening among politicians, although my soon-to-be former member of Congress, Karen Bass, tells us that she works well with Republicans and finds them reasonable — as long as cameras aren’t around.

There are a lot of areas where there is intense argument and division: among scientists, philosophers and more. What Mr. Will referred to as division is not limited to politics.

My friends and I are living our lives oblivious to this so-called division, except when we’re reminded about it in the media.

Jon D. Toellner, Los Angeles

In “Why toxic politics thrives in an age of plenty,” George F. Will — quoting Brink Lindsey — argued that “the fecundity of capitalism [engenders] the challenge of defining purposes beyond the goal of acquiring material necessities. … As memories of subsistence struggles recede, people who are no longer necessitous are … free to use politics for unpleasant self-expression.”

It’s not just that the “fecundity of capitalism” has surpassed the subsistence struggles of people in general. Rather, it’s that the fecundity of capitalism is highly unequal in its effects. Through globalization and automation, it has cast aside millions of workers in developed countries, benefiting the more highly educated in metropolitan areas and disenfranchising the less educated in small towns and rural areas. Their loss of economic status, together with the perceived threat of demographic replacement, has engendered resentment.

And this resentment yields not just “unpleasant self-expression.” Rather, it is exploited by demagogues to foster authoritarian movements that specifically target immigrants, minorities, metropolitan liberals and globalists, often assumed to be Jewish.

So, the reason for today’s toxic politics is not that everybody is well off and they’re free to rant; it’s that some are much better off than others, and the channeled resentments of the latter are toxic to liberal democracy.

David Boesel, Severna Park

