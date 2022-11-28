Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For virtually every presidential administration, the two-year mark is a convenient point for personnel changes. In many cases, after many months in grueling 16-hour-day, seven-day-a-week jobs, officials honestly do want to spend more time with families. In other instances, presidents take advantage of an opportune moment to cycle out underperformers, move overperformers to more prominent jobs and look for spots for valiant losers in the midterms.

This second category of reshuffling is now key for President Biden. Even though he appears determined to run for a second term, he and the Democratic Party still have an interest in preparing the next generation of Democratic stars for higher office.

Let’s start with judgeships. Since taking office, Biden has filled 85 federal openings with qualified, highly diverse nominees. But he still has 87 current vacancies, including 56 with pending nominees, according to the American Constitution Society tracker.

Given the possibility Democrats lose the Senate or White House in 2024, Biden would be wise to fill every last one of those slots and any others that come open, including by moving up lower court and state court judges to appellate openings.

These are the jurists who might have Supreme Court credentials in the future. They would include Cheri Beasley, former North Carolina chief justice who failed in her U.S. Senate bid; Leondra Kruger and Goodwin Liu, associate justices on the California Supreme Court; and superstar academics including Melissa Murray of New York University and Leah Litman of the University of Michigan.

Moving on to White House officials: Brian Deese, the National Economic Council director, will be departing. Gene Sperling, who has been overseeing American Rescue Plan expenditures, would be a natural successor, since Sperling held the NEC job in two prior administrations. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, widely regarded on both sides of the aisle, is another possibility. (Alternatively, if Janet L. Yellen retires, Raimondo could credibly replace her at Treasury.)

No Cabinet-level personnel have yet announced that they are leaving. Many will make it through all four years — but not everyone. So think of the following Cabinet speculation as the equivalent of putting together a fantasy football team:

If Susan Rice exits for a prime ambassadorship (or other foreign policy post where her talents would be better used), public engagement adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms would be a natural pick to take over as head of the Domestic Policy Council.

If we see the departure of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a less visible player in national security than many predecessors, potential successors include defeated Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.), who is a retired Navy commander; Christine E. Wormuth, the first female Army secretary; and Michèle Flournoy, previously on the short list for Pentagon chief. Biden could distinguish his administration with the first female defense secretary.

For now, national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who has had his problems (e.g., coordinating the withdrawal from Afghanistan, annoying the French in the Australian submarine deal, our bungled Saudi policy, the absence of any coherent China trade plan), shows no sign of losing favor. Nevertheless, it’s a grueling job, so it’s entirely possible he won’t finish a full presidential term. If so, Flournoy or Tom Donilon (who held the job in the Obama administration) would be credible picks.

The most obvious weak link in the Cabinet — Xavier Becerra at the Health and Human Services Department — may be a candidate for replacement. His spot could be filled with a highly regarded Cabinet member (e.g., Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm) or a former governor, such as Deval Patrick of Massachusetts who oversaw the implementation of predecessor Mitt Romney’s health care plan.

If Granholm or Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (who has similarly excelled) gets bumped up to other positions, defeated Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) would be a solid choice to replace either. Ryan could also be an impressive chairman of the Democratic National Committee if chair Jaime Harrison decides to run for office or moves inside the West Wing. Ryan’s ability to talk like a regular person and appeal far beyond the Democratic base are assets the party should not lose.

And then there is the FBI director. Christopher A. Wray, whom President Donald Trump picked, has been widely criticized for failing to prepare for Jan. 6, 2021. Wray is only halfway through his term, but FBI directors (James B. Comey, most famously) don’t always serve their full 10-year terms. A raft of contenders could fill the position if Wray leaves. Think defeated Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), a former Orlando police chief; Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), whose appointment would infuriate the MAGA base but who is eminently qualified; and former Alabama senator and prosecutor Doug Jones.

Finally, if Biden wants both to be bipartisan and to strengthen Democrats’ position in Congress, he could tap some Republicans for jobs. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is amply qualified for a foreign policy spot. Rep. David G. Valadao (R-Calif.), one of 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment and a former dairy farmer, might fit in at the Agriculture Department should Tom Vilsack (who’s in his 70s) move along. And Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), a retired Air Force brigadier general who voted to create the Jan. 6 committee, might replace Austin.

Biden has a lot to consider when the musical chairs begin. He should seek to expand on his record on diversity, bolster the next generation of Democrats and prioritize management skill — often overlooked in favor of policy experience. The good news is Biden generally chose wisely with his first round of picks, and there’s still plenty of talent the Democrats should want to keep in the national limelight.

