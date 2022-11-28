At campaign stops, Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock often reminds his Georgia constituents of the time he joined forces with his ideological antipode, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.
That story illustrates the best reason to reelect Warnock in the Dec. 6 runoff: He is a good, effective senator.
He is also a talented politician and gifted orator who has sought to voice unifying themes and find common ground in a state that could hardly be more polarized. Perhaps as should be expected from the pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, Warnock frequently uses metaphorical language of the pulpit — even when talking about highway construction.
“There is a road that runs through our humanity,” he told a crowd in the conservative northwest corner of the state in August, “that is larger than politics, bigger than partisan bickering, certainly bigger than race, bigger than geographical differences.” He said that “my job as a legislator, and our job as citizens, is to find our way to that road that connects us to one another.” In what should have been hostile territory, Politico’s Michael Kruse reported that Warnock got enthusiastic applause.
Warnock doesn’t just preach that journey: In the Senate, he’s practiced it. In doing so, he’s demonstrated that bipartisanship is more than a symbolic, insufficient salve to our national hurts: It’s an approach that has real, practical power.
He worked with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on keeping down the cost of insulin, for example, and with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on efforts to better safeguard maternal health. Warnock has pushed the Biden administration to deliver more student debt relief than the president has been willing to offer, and he joined with a Republican congressman from Georgia, Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, to fight the Biden administration’s plans to shut down a training center at the Air National Guard Base in Warnock’s native Savannah.
Warnock even worked with Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) — who has accused Democrats of being “pro-crime” and referred to African Americans as “the people that do the crime” — on a measure to help Georgia peanut farmers overcome tariff barriers erected by the European Union. That kind of collaboration can’t be easy. But Warnock heads the agriculture subcommittee that deals with trade: his work there is clearly more important than any hurt feelings.
There are limits to what any freshman senator can accomplish in his first two years in a chamber where seniority still matters so much. And there are limits to what any senator, regardless of tenure, can accomplish in an era when the imperative of denying Democrats and the Biden administration a “win” has led Republicans to vote against legislation they once might have supported or even sponsored.
Still, Warnock has been a reliable — and necessary — vote for Biden’s big legislative initiatives, including the infrastructure bill, the $1.9 trillion covid-19 rescue bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, which included the nation’s biggest investment in fighting climate change.
In an earlier era, given that kind of record, Republican senators might have been pleased at the prospect that such a collegial and collaborative Democrat might be reelected.
But that was then. Cruz, one of several Republican senators who would like to run for president in 2024, was in Georgia last Tuesday campaigning for Warnock’s opponent and warning that Warnock’s reelection was a threat to “your liberties and mine … your rights to religious liberty, your rights to free speech, your Second Amendment rights.” He acknowledged having worked productively with Warnock on the highway bill but portrayed Warnock’s assistance as an exception to the rule.
But Cruz’s stump speech reveals the weakness of the Republican case against Warnock. They have to argue against him in generic, national terms because it’s so hard for them attack the work he’s done for Georgians. Claiming that Warnock’s opponent would be a more effective representative for the state is one thing; proving that will be much harder.
Georgia voters, you have an eloquent senator who has worked across the aisle and delivered real benefits. Go to the polls, please, and do the right thing — if not for the country as a whole, then for yourselves.